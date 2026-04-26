Telangana govt initiates L&T Metro control, names new board

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana government initiating the 100% takeover of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), it has issued orders nominating senior officials to the company’s Board and approving share allotment to nominee directors and shareholders post-acquisition.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed Chairman.

The orders were issued based on proposals submitted by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) for the nomination of directors to the Board of L&TMRHL following the acquisition and for allotment of shares to nominee shareholders.

HMRL Managing Director Sarfaraz Ahmad has been appointed Managing Director, while Joint Managing Director Shivendra Pratap will serve as JMD.