Actress Ashu Reddy booked for duping man of Rs 9.35 crore

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police have registered a case against actress Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya, also known as Ashu Reddy, and her family for allegedly cheating a man of approximately `9.35 crore in the name of marriage.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by 60-year-old Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy. He alleged that his son, YV Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London, met Ashu Reddy in 2018 through mutual friends during a visit to India. She reportedly told him that she was an actress, had completed her master’s degree in the United States, and had moved to Hyderabad to pursue a career in films.

According to the complaint, in March 2018, she expressed her intention to marry Dharmendra. When he informed her that divorce proceedings from his previous marriage were ongoing, she allegedly said it did not matter.

Murthy alleged that Ashu Reddy later sought financial assistance, citing a pending education loan and lack of support from her father. Over time, she allegedly persuaded Dharmendra to transfer large sums of money for purchasing cars, gold, and properties in her name.