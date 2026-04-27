Actress Ashu Reddy booked for duping man of Rs 9.35 crore

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police have registered a case against actress Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya, also known as Ashu Reddy, and her family for allegedly cheating a man of approximately `9.35 crore in the name of marriage.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by 60-year-old Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy. He alleged that his son, YV Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London, met Ashu Reddy in 2018 through mutual friends during a visit to India. She reportedly told him that she was an actress, had completed her master’s degree in the United States, and had moved to Hyderabad to pursue a career in films.
According to the complaint, in March 2018, she expressed her intention to marry Dharmendra. When he informed her that divorce proceedings from his previous marriage were ongoing, she allegedly said it did not matter.
Murthy alleged that Ashu Reddy later sought financial assistance, citing a pending education loan and lack of support from her father. Over time, she allegedly persuaded Dharmendra to transfer large sums of money for purchasing cars, gold, and properties in her name.
In July 2020, when Dharmendra asked her to arrange a meeting between the families to finalise the marriage, she allegedly refused without explanation. He then demanded that the money be returned.
“A meeting was later held with Tollywood actress Hema acting as mediator. During the meeting, Ashu Reddy agreed to return Rs 70 lakh and issued blank cheques. However, she later took back the cheques from Hema and tore them up,” the complainant said.
No money was returned, the complaint stated. In November 2020, Ashu Reddy’s sister Divya Reddy and mother Yashoda Reddy allegedly contacted Dharmendra, claiming that she was mentally disturbed after the breakup and requested him to forgo the financial settlement, assuring that she intended to marry him.
The complainant further alleged that between 2020 and 2025, she continued to promise marriage while postponing it, during which time she allegedly obtained substantial amounts of money. Dharmendra was also allegedly persuaded to purchase properties, vehicles, and around five kg of gold in her name, including a flat in Manikonda worth Rs 3 crore.