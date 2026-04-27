Residents oppose infra works around KBR Park

“In the most recent hearing before the Telangana High Court, both the learned Additional Solicitor General and the Advocate General submitted that they were not aware of the extent of the work being carried out on the ground. Since then, the felling of trees, excavation of pits, and visible progress on flyover-related infrastructure have taken place.

It is now expected that all relevant authorities will be fully apprised of the current situation and will inform the court. Hopefully, this will stop any further damage till the case is resolved,” said Kaajal Maheshwari, a citizen representative.

Sandeep Khurana, another representative associated with the ‘Save KBR’ campaign, questioned the apparent disregard for judicial orders and the lack of transparency. “The construction we are seeing and the felling of trees go directly against the High Court’s stay on tree-felling.

What’s even more worrying is the complete lack of transparency. There is no publicly available detailed project report (DPR), no design details, no clarity on approvals. This cannot continue,” he said.

Echoing these concerns, citizen representative Ananya Sangameshwar highlighted the rising number of trees marked for felling. “In the original plan, around 1,300 trees were to be cut. Now that number has jumped to 1,942.

What changed? Has there been a proper survey of SRDP? What is this new HCITI? And if compensatory planting is planned, where will it happen and how will survival be ensured? Hyderabad has already lost so much green cover. We cannot afford to lose more,” she said.