Sales manager held for MLM fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Mirchowk police arrested 61-year-old Harish Kumar Singla, a sales manager of a private firm, for allegedly running a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme under the guise of promoting company products and promising easy income. Officials froze bank accounts linked to the accused, with transactions amounting to approximately `3 crore.

According to police, the scheme targeted youth aged 18 to 24 years and housewives, offering “work from home” opportunities. Singla allegedly lured victims into a multi-level marketing scheme under the guise of promoting company products, promising easy income and encouraging recruitment of new members instead of product sales.

Officials said the accused used social media platforms to project a lavish lifestyle and attract victims, who were asked to pay registration fees ranging from `199 to `249 for training sessions.

During the investigation, police found that three FIRs had been registered based on complaints at Rein Bazar, Mirchowk and Madannapet police stations. Efforts are on to trace and arrest other absconding suspects.