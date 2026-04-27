Telangana med colleges face staff shortage amid hiring delays

For those on the ground, the impact is immediate and visible. Doctor associations have repeatedly approached the Telangana Health Department, flagging the need to fill vacant posts.

“Senior resident doctors are currently bearing an increased workload to compensate for these vacancies, which is neither sustainable nor conducive to maintaining standards in medical education and healthcare delivery,” said Dr Ashish Ankem, president of the association.

The challenge is compounded by expansion. Since 2024, new medical colleges have been established, taking the total to nearly 25 government institutions. Yet, recruitment has not kept pace. Doctors point out that the official data itself may not reflect the full extent of the gap. Without an updated, college-wise break-up of vacancies, assessing the true scale of the shortage remains difficult.

“We are managing multiple responsibilities in the absence of adequate faculty. We are handling patient care, academics, and teaching,” said Dr Ramesh, a senior resident doctor.