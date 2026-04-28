Beyond raga: A night of connection and continuity

“For me, this is a new concept. I just hope people enjoy it,” he shared before the concert. And they did. If the first half was introspective, the second was connective. The audience leaned in, responded, and somewhere between the notes, the distance between ‘classical’ and ‘contemporary’ quietly dissolved. While he has stepped into playback and contemporary spaces, his foundation remains unchanged. “What my forefathers practiced, I’m still practicing and that never changes.” What also stood out was his love for the stage. “I’m not really a studio person. I love live concerts where I can see people,” he shared — something that translated into a performance that felt alive, responsive, almost conversational.