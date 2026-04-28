The soul of home: How regional design is making a comeback

Step into a modern apartment today, and you might find clean lines and minimal layouts. But look closer, and something deeper unfolds. A carved wooden panel from Kerala, a burst of Rajasthani colour, or the quiet geometry of Chettinad patterns are finding their way back into urban homes, not as decoration but as memory, identity, and comfort.
For many designers, this shift is less about style and more about meaning. Sneha Ostawal, founder and principal architect at Source Architecture, explains how this idea begins with understanding people rather than places. “For me, regional design is not about one specific style or geography. It is about identity. When we design homes, we look at three layers — where the client comes from, where they currently live, and a place they emotionally connect with. It is about bringing these together into a cohesive space and translating lived experiences into design,” she says.
At the same time, this revival is also a response to a world that feels increasingly similar. Pratyusha Kethinedi, principal designer and founder of House of Katha, reflects on what is driving this change today. “The renewed interest in regional design is largely driven by increased global exposure and travel, coupled with a growing fatigue toward sameness. Today, whether you’re in Bali, Ladakh, Berlin, or even in places like Assagao or Alibaug, there’s a certain uniformity in how spaces, brands, and lifestyles present themselves,” she shares.
This sense of belonging is perhaps what modern homes have been missing. Reflecting on how personal these spaces can become, Sneha explains, “At its core, it gives a sense of belonging and identity. Homes today can easily become very neutral or global in style. But when you bring in regional references — whether through materials, colours, craft, or objects — it starts to tell a personal story. It brings back nostalgia and a sense of uniqueness. That’s what makes a space feel truly theirs.”
Pratyusha further explains, “Traditional elements in homes today are no longer an afterthought or just decor as they form the backbone of the home. Designers are questioning the logic of the craft, which helps it expand from a surface finish to integrate across typologies, while deeper collaboration opens a more expansive and experimental creative landscape, pushing craft into new, unexpected expressions.”
Storytelling also plays a quiet but powerful role in these spaces. “Storytelling is central to how we approach design. It isn’t about one narrative — it’s about layering different aspects of the family into the space,” Sneha highlights.
Balancing tradition within modern constraints requires a careful approach. Pratyusha explains how designers reinterpret rather than replicate: “In a modern city apartment, the intent is not to recreate a traditional home or adhere to a fixed theme; the approach is to study the principles of traditional design, its form, scale, and proportions, reinterpret them to feel relevant today, extracting their essence and translating them through a contemporary lens.”
Colour, too, carries memory in subtle ways. Sneha notes how palettes help bridge tradition and modernity. “Colour plays a very important role in carrying forward regional identity. Even when the form is simplified, colour can hold the cultural reference. Strong Indian palettes like mustards, greens, and rusts are used in a controlled way. These colours bring warmth and familiarity. However, because the overall space is edited and clean, it still feels contemporary,” she says.
Material and craft remain at the heart of authenticity. Pratyusha notes, “The moment you remove the process and materiality, you’re no longer working with the craft itself, but merely referencing its aesthetic.”
Of course, challenges remain, especially in striking the right balance. She further admits that it is not always easy. “The biggest challenge lies in finding the right balance between the new and the old, honouring craft and tradition without mimicking it or turning it into a theme. The focus is on respecting and integrating these elements into everyday living, allowing them to feel natural, relevant, and seamlessly embedded in the way the space is experienced,” Pratyusha highlights.
Yet, both designers agree that this is not a fleeting moment. Looking ahead, there is a shared belief that the shift is here to stay. As Sneha puts it, “With everything becoming digital, tech-driven, and increasingly influenced by AI, there is a natural shift towards wanting spaces that feel more human and grounded, and regional design brings back warmth, belonging, and identity, reconnecting people to where they come from, where they are, and where they are going.”
In the end, these homes are not just about aesthetics. They are about remembering where you come from, holding on to it, and quietly letting it shape the way you live today.