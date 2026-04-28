The soul of home: How regional design is making a comeback

For many designers, this shift is less about style and more about meaning. Sneha Ostawal, founder and principal architect at Source Architecture, explains how this idea begins with understanding people rather than places. “For me, regional design is not about one specific style or geography. It is about identity. When we design homes, we look at three layers — where the client comes from, where they currently live, and a place they emotionally connect with. It is about bringing these together into a cohesive space and translating lived experiences into design,” she says.