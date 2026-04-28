Tribute: Raghu Rai’s photography of connections

Abhishek Poddar, founder, MAP

He was one of the greatest photographers of all time, not just from India but from across the world. He came into my life about 40 years ago and more permanently about 20 years ago. I recall when we opened Tasveer (the photography gallery) exactly 20 years ago in 2006, he was very gracious and agreed for his to be the opening exhibition. It was hugely successful because until then, photography was seen as more of a photojournalistic medium that was to be experienced in magazines and newspapers. To see photographs in a gallery, and have them available, was a completely new idea at the time in India. Later, when we were starting Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), we were very lucky to have acquired the only collection of vintage prints he had with him. I remember once when I asked him how come you have taken so many amazing pictures, and the composition is always so perfect. He told me that when you are so persistent, then even God comes to your help and says, ‘ok, here you are, you can have it.’