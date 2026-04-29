DRI arrests two with crystal meth worth Rs 11 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, arrested two persons at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday for allegedly possessing 11.4 kg of crystal meth worth Rs 11.4 crore.

According to the DRI officials, the arrests were made based on specific intelligence. Upon examining two trolley bags carried by the accused, officers recovered 10 transparent plastic packets containing a white crystalline substance. The contraband was concealed in black polythene, wrapped with designer paper and hidden within bedsheets to evade detection.

The substance tested positive for amphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, using a field drug detection kit. The seized narcotics weighed 11,400 grams and are valued at Rs 11.4 crore in the illicit market.

Further investigation is underway, said officials.