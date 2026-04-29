Grace in Every Detail: Sara Ali Khan Shines at Longines Boutique Launch

How do you define success?

Keep moving forward, but pause to appreciate what you have. Success isn’t a destination; it’s a journey. If you wait until you ‘arrive’ to feel joy, you might miss out on life itself.



What is your favourite pastime?

Shooting, trekking, and reading — in that order.



What are your upcoming projects?

My film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do releases on May 15, followed by Udta Teer on September 11. Both are theatrical releases, and I’m very excited. I love entertaining audiences and hope to continue doing so.



Tell us about your association with the brand.

I’m truly grateful to be associated with a brand that has names like Jennifer Lawrence connected with it. I just hope I can do justice to the brand.



What do you think about the collection, and do you have a favourite?

PrimaLuna would be my favourite — it means ‘first moon,’ and I’ve always loved the moon. Anything connected to it feels special. Also, this was the first campaign I shot with them, so it holds sentimental value.