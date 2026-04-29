Grace in Every Detail: Sara Ali Khan Shines at Longines Boutique Launch

Dressed in an elegant sea-green gown, paired with statement jewellery and a watch from the Longines PrimaLuna collection, actress Sara Ali Khan looked radiant at the launch of Longines’ second boutique at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad. Walking the ramp to showcase the PrimaLuna collection, she exuded effortless grace, drawing cheers from an enthusiastic audience. Following the unveiling, she sat down for a quick chat with CE, speaking about her association with the brand, her personal style, and what she enjoys beyond the arc lights.
Excerpts
What do you enjoy wearing?
I think the two most important aspects of fashion are being appropriate and original. You should follow your heart, but also listen to your mind — it tells you where you’re going and what’s needed. I like embracing the different facets of my personality. While representing a brand like this, there’s a certain elegance and grace I maintain, which is very different from my more relaxed, bindass airport looks.
What does elegance mean to you?
Elegance is reflected in your body language, behaviour, choices, and overall demeanour. As a woman today, it’s about carrying yourself with grace and awareness.
What does your fitness routine look like?
Eat mindfully and work out hard — that’s my mantra.
What do you do when you’re not shooting?
It depends, but I’m often on a trek.
Do you enjoy travelling? Any favourite destinations?
I love travelling across North India — Uttarakhand is my favourite, and the Himalayas have a special place in my heart. I also love Switzerland. Clearly, I’m drawn to the mountains.
What keeps you motivated?
The desire to get betterevery day.
Who inspires you?
It depends, but mostly, it’s my mother
How do you define success?
Keep moving forward, but pause to appreciate what you have. Success isn’t a destination; it’s a journey. If you wait until you ‘arrive’ to feel joy, you might miss out on life itself.
What is your favourite pastime?
Shooting, trekking, and reading — in that order.
What are your upcoming projects?
My film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do releases on May 15, followed by Udta Teer on September 11. Both are theatrical releases, and I’m very excited. I love entertaining audiences and hope to continue doing so.
Tell us about your association with the brand.
I’m truly grateful to be associated with a brand that has names like Jennifer Lawrence connected with it. I just hope I can do justice to the brand.
What do you think about the collection, and do you have a favourite?
PrimaLuna would be my favourite — it means ‘first moon,’ and I’ve always loved the moon. Anything connected to it feels special. Also, this was the first campaign I shot with them, so it holds sentimental value.