Hyderabad-based vet sells blood of stray dogs; probe sought

HYDERABAD: Serious allegations have surfaced against a veterinarian associated with a pet care hospital in Shaikpet for allegedly being involved in the illegal capture of street dogs and unauthorised extraction of their blood. The vet reportedly sold the blood to pet owners from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 per transfusion.

Sources claim that stray dogs are being captured from across Hyderabad and kept in inhumane conditions within the facility. They are allegedly deprived of food, water and proper medical care, while being repeatedly used for blood extraction. The collected blood is then sold to pet owners in need of transfusions, often without any clear consent.

Further allegations point to the operation of an unlicensed blood bank at the hospital, in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and other veterinary regulations.

Animal welfare organisation People for Animals (PFA) has reportedly received complaints and taken up the issue. Shivlal, central manager of PFA, confirmed that multiple reports were received regarding the alleged practices.

The organisation has filed a formal complaint with the department of Animal Husbandry, seeking a prompt investigation. It has also urged the Veterinary Council of India and the State Drug Control Administration to probe the unauthorised blood collection.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and other authorities have not yet responded to the allegations, while animal rights groups have called for immediate action.