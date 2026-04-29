Hyderabad CCS nabs key accused in T-Wallet data misappropriation case

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad Commissionerate has arrested Transaction Analysts Chief of Projects M Srinivasulu in connection with the alleged misappropriation of public data and funds linked to the T-Wallet platform.

The firm is also accused of falsely claiming ownership of T-Wallet and threatening to transfer user data to its own platform.

The case was registered following a complaint by Electronic Services Delivery (ESD), a wing of the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) department of the state government.

Launched in 2017, the T-Wallet platform caters to more than 16 lakh registered users and handles sensitive personal data, including KYC records, transaction histories and public funds.

ESD had engaged Transaction Analysts to develop the T-Wallet application for about Rs 70 lakh towards one-time development, implementation and installation charges, apart from agreed monthly operations and maintenance charges. An agreement was signed between ESD and the company in 2018 and was extended till 2025.

According to the complaint, even after the expiry of the agreement, the company did not transfer user data, transaction records, wallet balances, source code or system credentials.

Based on the complaint, CCS police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The other accused in the case — TA MD and CEO Srinivasa Rao Katuri and project manager Kiran Kumar — are absconding.

Further investigation is under way.