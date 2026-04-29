HYDRAA removes signs at Bathukamma Kunta after SC setback

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has removed signboards, the foundation stone and the inauguration plaque at Bathukamma Kunta in Bagh Amberpet, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Telangana government’s appeal in the land dispute.

The apex court directed the agency to comply with earlier orders of the Telangana High Court, which had ordered the removal of all markers indicating HYDRAA’s control over the site. Officials confirmed that the signboards have been taken down.

Bathukamma Kunta, spread over a few acres, was earlier identified by HYDRAA as government land and developed into a public park with greenery, walkways and an open-air gym. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 29 last year.

The land, however, is under dispute, with claimant E Sudhakar Reddy asserting private ownership and alleging that development works were taken up despite the matter being sub judice. The High Court had granted three weeks for removal of HYDRAA’s name from the site, prompting the agency to approach the Supreme Court.

Declining to interfere, the apex court said the High Court’s directions must be followed as the matter is still pending.

Earlier, a civil suit filed by Sudhakar Reddy was dismissed by a city civil court in April 2025. HYDRAA had begun restoration work in February 2025, during which water reportedly gushed out, indicating the presence of the original water body.

Subsequent development works led to further legal complications, with the High Court noting an alleged violation of its status quo order issued in March 2025. On June 12, 2025, it directed HYDRAA to remove all structures and restore the land to its original condition within four weeks.