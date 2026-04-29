Man booked for abusive post against Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered a case against a person for allegedly abusing Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar on a social media platform.

As per the complaint filed by N Srikanth Naik, VC Sajjanar paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after he was promoted to the rank of director general of police. A person took to social media platform, Facebook, and posted content beyond fair criticism.

The accused allegedly posted abusive content beyond fair criticism, involving character assassination and deliberate dissemination of false information. The post contained derogatory language targeting the officer and his batchmates, circulating baseless and unverified allegations.

Police registered a case under section 67 of the IT Act (publishing obscene material in electronic form) and sections 353(1)(c) (spreading rumours on social media) and 352 (intentional insult) of the BNS.