Rajeev Khandelwal: I’m happy I haven’t compromised my belief system

What was your first reaction to the concept?

My first reaction was — this is the show. It was a simple idea: celebrate women as superstars. And they are. This kind of ‘superstar’ hasn’t been highlighted before. We don’t usually see what mothers and women go through behind the scenes. Initially, I thought it would be a light game show, but it turned out to be very honest. We’re used to conflict-driven content; this is about appreciation and joy. It’s inspiring — and that’s why I wanted to be part of it.



Can you recall a story that stayed with you?

Every story is inspiring, but some moments stay. A woman from Gonda once told me she felt conscious about not knowing English. As we spoke and played games, she kept looking toward the entrance. She later shared her son was there but couldn’t enter because he is paralytic. When he finally came in, she told me he used to be a cameraman — full of life. Despite everything, she smiled throughout. She said she never wants to appear weak in front of him. Her son said, “My mom is my superstar.” I was speechless. These are the silent burdens people carry. It takes time to bring the mood back after such moments. There are many such stories — women in their 60s and 70s, each carrying something powerful.