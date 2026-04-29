Rajeev Khandelwal: I’m happy I haven’t compromised my belief system

They don’t chase the spotlight, but they are the reason it exists. Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar on Sony Entertainment Television arrives as a refreshing ode to the women who shape lives behind the scenes. With Rajeev Khandelwal at the helm, the show blends playfulness with poignancy, bringing untold stories of resilience, love, and quiet power into the limelight. In an exclusive chat with CE, Rajeev opens up about what drew him to the show, the emotional stories that stayed with him, and more.
What made you say yes to hosting the show?
The women made me say yes. They said it’s a ladies’ special show, and I joked that I’m a complete ladies’ man—but truly, it’s the women. I’ve received so much love from them all my life; this is my way of expressing gratitude. The show celebrates women who are often quiet, who don’t claim credit yet do so much that it cannot be measured. They are the backbone of society — running homes, families, and often working too. We celebrate achievers like cricketers or officers, but the women behind them — the mothers — are the real superstars. On the show, I interact with them, we play games, and they leave smiling. It’s a true celebration.
How different is this from your earlier projects?
It’s completely opposite. Even I was skeptical at first. This isn’t serious or heavy — it’s about being alive in the moment and having fun. People often think I’m reserved, but this show reveals a more spontaneous side of me. I’m really enjoying it. It’s a different space, and it brings out a different person in me.
What was your first reaction to the concept?
My first reaction was — this is the show. It was a simple idea: celebrate women as superstars. And they are. This kind of ‘superstar’ hasn’t been highlighted before. We don’t usually see what mothers and women go through behind the scenes. Initially, I thought it would be a light game show, but it turned out to be very honest. We’re used to conflict-driven content; this is about appreciation and joy. It’s inspiring — and that’s why I wanted to be part of it.
Can you recall a story that stayed with you?
Every story is inspiring, but some moments stay. A woman from Gonda once told me she felt conscious about not knowing English. As we spoke and played games, she kept looking toward the entrance. She later shared her son was there but couldn’t enter because he is paralytic. When he finally came in, she told me he used to be a cameraman — full of life. Despite everything, she smiled throughout. She said she never wants to appear weak in front of him. Her son said, “My mom is my superstar.” I was speechless. These are the silent burdens people carry. It takes time to bring the mood back after such moments. There are many such stories — women in their 60s and 70s, each carrying something powerful.
How do you respond to still being seen as a heartthrob?
There are always butterflies when a woman smiles at you—it’s human (laughs). Every smile is special. It feels good, but it also brings responsibility. I don’t want to let people down. They’ve given me so much love — I want them to feel they chose the right person to admire.
What’s one thing about Hyderabad that has stayed with you?
For me, Hyderabad is about a person — Deepak ji, a jeweller who first connected me to the city. He invited me to his daughter’s wedding, and I attended as a gesture of gratitude. Since then, he takes care of everything whenever I visit. Of course, the food is amazing — you can’t separate Hyderabad from that. But more than anything, it’s the warmth of the people. My first thought of Hyderabad is always him.
How has your journey shaped your idea of success?
I feel satisfied. I’m happy I haven’t compromised my belief system or followed industry ‘rules’. I followed my heart. If given a choice, I’d walk the same path again — fall, rise, and draw strength from within, not from external validation.
What makes you say yes to a project — and what’s next?
I focus on one project at a time. When my heart aligns with my mind, I say yes to it. The project may make sense financially, but my heart asks — should I go ahead? This show does. The platform, the people, everything feels right. I believe it will make people smile, and I hope many watch it.