The healing frequencies: Inside Hyderabad’s sound meditation movement

This understanding forms the core of her workshops — spaces designed not for doing, but simply being. Participants lie down, close their eyes, and allow the experience to unfold. “There’s nothing to do, no technique to follow. The body takes what it needs,” she explains. While some drift into deep relaxation or meditation, others may even fall asleep. What makes sound meditation compelling is its dual impact on mind and body. Ambica explains that physiologically, sound helps shift the nervous system away from the stress-driven ‘fight or flight’ mode into a calmer ‘rest and digest’ state. “This reduces tension, improves sleep, and supports overall well-being,” she notes.