The healing frequencies: Inside Hyderabad’s sound meditation movement

In a city that rarely pauses, where the hum of traffic blends with the buzz of endless notifications, stillness has become a luxury. Yet, tucked away from Hyderabad’s relentless pace, a different kind of experience is quietly gaining ground — one where healing doesn’t come from conversation, but from vibration. At a recent sound meditation workshop, participants didn’t speak, strive, or even try — they simply lay back and listened. Or rather, felt.
To understand this immersive wellness practice, we connected with Ambica Gupta, who has been curating such restorative spaces. Her approach is not just about relaxation — it’s about reconnecting with parts of ourselves that words often fail to reach.
For Ambica, the journey into sound healing wasn’t trend-driven, but deeply personal. “My journey into sound began as a personal exploration of healing. Working in counselling and emotional wellness, I realised that not everything can be processed through words alone. Many emotions are stored in the body. Sound became a bridge — something that gently bypasses the thinking mind and allows the body to release, restore and recalibrate naturally,” she says.
This understanding forms the core of her workshops — spaces designed not for doing, but simply being. Participants lie down, close their eyes, and allow the experience to unfold. “There’s nothing to do, no technique to follow. The body takes what it needs,” she explains. While some drift into deep relaxation or meditation, others may even fall asleep. What makes sound meditation compelling is its dual impact on mind and body. Ambica explains that physiologically, sound helps shift the nervous system away from the stress-driven ‘fight or flight’ mode into a calmer ‘rest and digest’ state. “This reduces tension, improves sleep, and supports overall well-being,” she notes.
Mentally, the effect can be just as profound. “It quiets the constant chatter. People often experience clarity, lightness, and a sense of inner calm — it’s almost like giving your entire system a reset.”
Central to this experience are the instruments themselves — particularly singing bowls and gongs. Each carries its own frequency and energetic quality. “Singing bowls create gentle, harmonious tones that help the mind settle and the body soften, while gongs are more immersive and work on a deeper level — they often help release stored emotional or energetic blockage,” she highlights. Together, they create a layered soundscape, guiding participants into a meditative, almost dreamlike state.
Unlike traditional meditation practices that require focus or discipline, sound meditation is inherently passive. “In most forms of meditation, you’re asked to observe your breath or thoughts. Here, the sound does the work for you,” she says. This makes it especially accessible for those who struggle to sit still or quiet their minds. The vibrations act as a natural guide, easing the listener into stillness without effort.
Ambica points to how specific frequencies can influence brainwave activity. This may explain why emotional responses during sessions are not uncommon. “Since sound works on a subconscious level, it can bring up stored emotions. Some people may experience tears, tingling sensations, or even sudden insights. It’s not something we force — it’s simply the body releasing what it’s ready to let go of,” she notes.
In a fast-paced urban environment like Hyderabad, the response to such wellness experiences has been overwhelmingly positive. “People are constantly overstimulated and mentally engaged. There’s a growing need for spaces where they can slow down,” Ambica observes. Many participants arrive feeling overwhelmed, only to leave lighter, calmer, and more centred — a shift that often brings them back.
While even a single session can create noticeable changes, Ambica emphasises the value of consistency. “One session can offer relaxation and clarity, but regular practice helps regulate the nervous system more deeply and supports long-term emotional balance,” she shares.
Ultimately, Ambica believes that sound meditation is something that must be experienced, not explained. “Words can fall short. When they do, sound steps in. You don’t have to do anything — just lie down, set an intention, and be open to receiving. Sound knows what to do,” she concludes.
And perhaps, in a world overflowing with noise, that is where true healing begins — not in speaking more, but in finally allowing ourselves to listen.