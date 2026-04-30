25-year jail for man who sexually assaulted boy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special Sessions Court for POCSO Act Cases on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy and threatening him to remain silent.

The convict, Kali Aman Kumar alias Akshay, a resident of Puranapul, was the victim’s neighbour. According to police, the man lured the child into his house on the pretext of watching television.

Over a period of four months in 2023, he subjected the minor to repeated sexual assault and warned him of dire consequences if he told anyone.

The matter came to light when the boy’s father filed a complaint on December 2, 2023, following which the Kamatipura police registered a case and conducted a swift investigation.

After the trial, the court convicted the accused under the POCSO Act and sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. The court also directed that Rs 75,000 be paid as compensation to the survivor.