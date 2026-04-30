Carving identity through classical expression

Tell us about your passion for dance.

I started very young. In school, I actively participated in cultural activities, learning from dancers and performing alongside them. Watching senior students perform classical art forms fascinated me. When I was in the 4th or 5th standard, I felt a strong urge to pursue it myself.

My parents found a teacher near my home, and I briefly got my training there. Later, I met my guru, DK Narayan, a retired principal from a music and dance college. Under his guidance, I trained for 18 years, including my gurukula vasam. After graduation, I dedicated myself fully to dance. On my guru’s advice, I pursued a Master’s degree at the University of Hyderabad. From then on, learning and performing went hand in hand, eventually leading me to establish Narayani Natyalaya.