Crowned with purpose: Sadhvi Sail’s journey to Miss World 2026

Beauty is often described as one of life’s most compelling experiences, one that goes far beyond appearances. It lies just as much in character, in the choices we make, and in the quiet strength of inner grace. Pageantry, in that sense, becomes a powerful platform to celebrate this multifaceted idea of beauty. Among the most prestigious of these platforms, Miss India continues to shape voices that go on to represent the country globally. For 2026, Sadhvi Sail from Goa steps into this spotlight as India’s representative at Miss World. In a candid conversation with CE, she opens up about her journey, challenges, and aspirations.
Tell us about your journey.
I actually started out with a completely different career in mind. I completed my education in Canada on scholarship, pursuing a double major in Economics and International Relations. After returning to India, I worked with the Boston Consulting Group. Around the same time, I was scouted by Prasad Bidapa sir, a prominent name in the industry who has launched talents like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. That’s when I began modelling. Interestingly, modelling wasn’t something I had initially planned. My friends encouraged me to give it a shot, and although I lacked confidence, I went ahead and got selected. However, I soon realised how competitive and saturated the industry can be. That made me reflect deeply on who I am. I recognised that I am well-read, articulate, and deeply aware of global perspectives thanks to my education. I’m also multilingual — I can read, write, and speak seven languages — and I have varied interests, from beekeeping and taxidermy to yoga, sketching, and photography. I felt I had a personality worth showcasing. With a good camera presence and encouragement from friends, I decided to aim for pageantry. Initially, I considered Miss Diva, but at the time, I was about 10 kilos heavier. I wanted to feel confident, so I committed to a transformation journey. Since this was my last year of eligibility — as I turn 25 this year — I gave it my all. Throughout the process, I focused on being present. While I had a winning spirit, I never let it overwhelm me.
How was it when you were crowned Miss India?
Honestly, if you watch the recording, you might sense that somewhere deep down I hoped for it. But I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment, so I kept my expectations in check. When my name was announced, I was overwhelmed — shocked, in awe. Yet, in a strange way, I had prepared myself for that moment. Even as I was processing it, I found myself walking towards centre stage. I remember telling Neha Dhupia ma’am that while my hands were shaking, my heart felt calm. It felt destined, like the beginning of a new chapter in my life. I was filled with pride, carrying India close to my heart, and seeing my parents’ joy made it even more special.
How do you look forward to representing India on the world stage?
Representing India means carrying the spirit of every state and union territory with me. That’s something I take immense pride in. I’m working on refining my walk and communication skills. A crucial aspect of Miss World is ‘beauty with a purpose’, and I have ideas rooted in my personal experiences. Moving abroad at 18 was overwhelming, I had to navigate adulthood overnight, managing finances, cooking, and life skills that we aren’t always taught back home. I hope to create workshops, and eventually educational institutions, that equip young people with practical life skills — empowering not just individuals but entire families.
What challenges did you face?
One of my biggest challenges was self-belief. It’s not easy to convince yourself that you are worthy. Taking that leap of faith requires courage. Growing up in a coastal town, I’ve seen fishermen venture into uncertain seas every day. That mindset to embrace the unknown stayed with me. Equally important was my support system. My friends, especially, have been my strongest pillars.
Take us through your fitness journey.
My approach wasn’t as extreme as people might assume. I had a clear goal of losing 10 kilos, but I focused on understanding my body. For women, weight loss is influenced heavily by hormones and insulin, so I educated myself on these aspects. While I’m not a professional, what worked for me was staying active — walking 10,000 steps daily, incorporating strength training, and ensuring adequate protein intake through foods like chickpeas and paneer. I also enjoyed activities like incline walking and playing badminton. It was important for me to find joy in the process while working towards my goal.
What does beauty mean to you?
To me, beauty is how you carry yourself — the smile you wear and the energy you bring into a room. While external beauty may be the first point of attraction, it’s your personality and the way you make others feel that truly leaves a lasting impact. Beauty lingers. It becomes a memory. When someone makes you feel valued and warm, that feeling stays with you far beyond appearances. That, to me, is what defines true beauty.