Crowned with purpose: Sadhvi Sail’s journey to Miss World 2026

Tell us about your journey.

I actually started out with a completely different career in mind. I completed my education in Canada on scholarship, pursuing a double major in Economics and International Relations. After returning to India, I worked with the Boston Consulting Group. Around the same time, I was scouted by Prasad Bidapa sir, a prominent name in the industry who has launched talents like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. That’s when I began modelling. Interestingly, modelling wasn’t something I had initially planned. My friends encouraged me to give it a shot, and although I lacked confidence, I went ahead and got selected. However, I soon realised how competitive and saturated the industry can be. That made me reflect deeply on who I am. I recognised that I am well-read, articulate, and deeply aware of global perspectives thanks to my education. I’m also multilingual — I can read, write, and speak seven languages — and I have varied interests, from beekeeping and taxidermy to yoga, sketching, and photography. I felt I had a personality worth showcasing. With a good camera presence and encouragement from friends, I decided to aim for pageantry. Initially, I considered Miss Diva, but at the time, I was about 10 kilos heavier. I wanted to feel confident, so I committed to a transformation journey. Since this was my last year of eligibility — as I turn 25 this year — I gave it my all. Throughout the process, I focused on being present. While I had a winning spirit, I never let it overwhelm me.



How was it when you were crowned Miss India?

Honestly, if you watch the recording, you might sense that somewhere deep down I hoped for it. But I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment, so I kept my expectations in check. When my name was announced, I was overwhelmed — shocked, in awe. Yet, in a strange way, I had prepared myself for that moment. Even as I was processing it, I found myself walking towards centre stage. I remember telling Neha Dhupia ma’am that while my hands were shaking, my heart felt calm. It felt destined, like the beginning of a new chapter in my life. I was filled with pride, carrying India close to my heart, and seeing my parents’ joy made it even more special.