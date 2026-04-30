IIIT-H's Manthan towards a safer web

Excerpts

What specific gap in India’s cybersecurity ecosystem is the Cyber MANTHAN Centre aiming to fill?

India’s cybersecurity ecosystem has strengthened significantly through the efforts of institutions such as CERT-In, which handles cyber incident response, empanels auditors, and issues guidelines for organisations including MSMEs. It also facilitates training and coordination with state and global CERTs. National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) plays a key role in securing critical infrastructure and defining cybersecurity maturity frameworks.

At the enforcement level, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and cyber police units across states investigate cybercrime, monitor threats, and issue advisories. Oversight across agencies is coordinated by the National Cyber Security Coordinator’s office under the National Security Council Secretariat. Sectoral regulators like Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India enforce strict cybersecurity compliance in the BFSI sector, with penalties for violations. The Department of Telecommunications has also laid out extensive telecom security requirements.

However, critical gaps remain. Sectors such as power, oil and gas, transportation, healthcare, education, and consumer devices (phones, wearables, smart TVs, network equipment) lack comprehensive cybersecurity regulation and resilience frameworks. These domains present large attack surfaces, often with embedded foreign software components that may pose national security risks.

Additionally, the rapid deployment of generative and agentic AI across sectors introduces new cyber and privacy threats. While some regulators address fairness and explainability, cybersecurity risks linked to AI remain underexplored.

India has made progress in Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)0 security, data protection, and cybercrime response, but significant vulnerabilities persist in cyber-physical systems like power grids, water treatment plants, manufacturing, transport systems (metros), healthcare infrastructure, and even government systems. Another major gap is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. There is also a misconception equating cybersecurity solely with hacking, whereas the field encompasses governance, resilience, and system-wide protection — areas that AI tools may reshape.