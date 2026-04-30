Man held for impersonating cop, claiming links with CM in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Saifabad police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and attempting to mislead the public by claiming links to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The accused, Thaturi Ravi alias Charan Yadavu alias Nikhil Yadavu, a hotel worker and resident of Amberpet, was booked under Sections 204, 205, 319, 318(4) and 353 of the BNS, along with Section 66-D of the IT Act.

Police said that on April 26, he entered the Telangana Secretariat premises wearing a full police uniform and posed as a member of the chief minister’s security detail, falsely claiming to be a police constable.

He allegedly told members of the public that he could arrange direct meetings with the chief minister without prior appointments.

Investigations revealed that he had also uploaded Instagram reels in the police uniform, including one in which he claimed to be posted at CPL Amberpet and stated he had just completed guard duty. Police said the videos were aimed at gaining public trust through impersonation.

According to police, Ravi had earlier worked at a canteen in Goshamahal in 2018, where he frequently observed police personnel. He later purchased a police kit in Amberpet and began posing as an officer on social media.

Police seized one khaki uniform, one jungle pattern uniform, a beret cap, a khaki cap, a black belt, two whistle cords, a name plate reading “Charan Yadav” and a Motorola G34 mobile phone from his possession. Further investigation is underway.