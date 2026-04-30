Sufi reimagined: Salman–Zaman cast a spell in Hyderabad

Long after the final note faded into the Hyderabad night, the echo of a truly immersive lingered in the air. When Salman-Zaman took the stage, it wasn’t just a performance — it was a carefully woven experience of poetry, devotion, and sound that struck a deep chord with the city’s discerning audience. Blending the timeless soul of Sufi music with a contemporary pulse, the duo transformed the evening into something far more intimate than a concert.
Their connection with Hyderabad is immediate and emotional. “We love Hyderabad — the food, people and everything about this place is beautiful,” says Salman warmly, setting the tone for what feels like a homecoming each time they perform here. Zaman echoes the sentiment: “Honestly, we love performing here. Hyderabad has an audience that understands the poetry and our sound of Sufi music. Right from our ‘shayaris’ to our ‘sargams’, they enjoy every moment of the Sufiyana Shaam with Salman-Zaman.”
That discerning audience also raises the bar. Salman admits the duo puts in extra effort when curating their set list. He shares, “We actually have to work a lot harder when it comes to the final set list of the show in Hyderabad… it has to be the real, authentic style of Sufi night for them.”
Zaman, however, brings it back to a more indulgent ritual that defines their visits: “Hyderabadi biryani. We have a ritual of having a post-concert dinner with the whole team where we order biryani from either Hotel Shadab or Pista House.”
Every city shapes their performance, and Hyderabad is no exception. Salman explains, “The Salman-Zaman experience is a constant process of working over to curate something different for every city we perform in. For example, if we’re in Jaipur, we’re gonna start the show with ‘Kesariya Balam’, and when we’re in Hyderabad, we start the show with ‘Kive Mukhde Toh’, showcasing the traditional style of welcoming the people.”
While, Zaman adds insight into their soundscape: “We keep a very sweet balance between Sufi rock and contemporary Qawwali sound without hampering any of the two genres. Our priority is to sound good and connect with the crowd, showcasing them a perfect blend of both worlds.”
Salman says, “We just make sure that people listen to real, authentic Sufi music mixed with a pinch of new-age sound. The spectrum of listening to music has been growing every single day, so we have to fuse the new-age sound to make sure people listen to the old mixes being revamped with new techniques and technology.”
That philosophy culminates in The Salman Zaman Show, their evolving musical series inspired by platforms like Coke Studio. Salman explains, “To release all of this, we thought of coming up with a show purely focusing upon unfiltered music… we took inspiration from Coke Studio and thought of creating a show purely focusing on music.” Zaman expands on its intent and adds, “The Salman-Zaman Show is purely about music. We make sure when people go back after listening to us live, they have something to access and listen to — whether they’re going home or just chilling at their workplace. That’s why we made it an experience they can listen to 24/7 on all audio platforms.”
Paying tribute to legends while innovating within the genre remains one of their greatest challenges. Salman reflects: “That’s actually the toughest blend… staying true to the legacy of how late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab and Jagjit Singh sahab have sung the songs, and how we showcase them during our live performances. We keep the Sufi element of Nusrat sahab and the ghazal element of Jagjit Singh sahab, with a pinch of our Hindustani classical gayaki, sargams, shayari, and a dose of the new-age Salman-Zaman sound.”
Looking ahead, the duo is focused on taking their sound far beyond familiar stages. Salman shares their vision: “We plan to go more and more places with our brand of Sufi music — we’ll be announcing tours globally so that every Salman-Zaman listener can witness the magic live.”