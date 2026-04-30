Sufi reimagined: Salman–Zaman cast a spell in Hyderabad

That philosophy culminates in The Salman Zaman Show, their evolving musical series inspired by platforms like Coke Studio. Salman explains, “To release all of this, we thought of coming up with a show purely focusing upon unfiltered music… we took inspiration from Coke Studio and thought of creating a show purely focusing on music.” Zaman expands on its intent and adds, “The Salman-Zaman Show is purely about music. We make sure when people go back after listening to us live, they have something to access and listen to — whether they’re going home or just chilling at their workplace. That’s why we made it an experience they can listen to 24/7 on all audio platforms.”