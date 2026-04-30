Suspicious man hacks wife to death at Meerpet

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old man killed his wife with an axe in Hasthinapuram Colony under Meerpet police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Nallabothu Vasantha (52), while the accused, Nallabothu Narasimha, is a labourer.

Police said the couple were natives of Shivannagudam village in Marrigudem mandal of Nalgonda district. They had migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago in search of work.

According to police, the couple often quarrelled over domestic issues. In recent days, Narasimha reportedly suspected Vasantha of having a relationship with another person, leading to repeated arguments at their rented house. They argued again on Monday.

About 5 am on Wednesday, Vasantha left home for her daily work. Narasimha allegedly followed her carrying an axe used for labour work and attacked her. She died on the spot.

Police said they received a Dial 100 call at 5.40 am regarding the incident. Teams rushed to the scene and found the woman dead.

A clues team visited the spot and collected evidence. Police seized the axe used in the attack. The body was shifted for postmortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the couple’s son, Nallabothu Saidulu, Meerpet police station registered a case and began an investigation.