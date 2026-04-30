Zen Diamonds sparkles in Hyderabad with its first store

Diamonds, long regarded as the most coveted of jewels, continue to hold an undeniable allure — whether set in fine jewellery, embedded in a timepiece, or reimagined as part of lifestyle accessories. Their appeal lies not just in their brilliance, but in the experience they promise. It is this very experience that Zen Diamonds seeks to elevate with the launch of its newest store in Hyderabad, marking its arrival in the City of Pearls at Lake Shore Mall. With a global footprint and a steadily growing presence in India, the brand brings with it a distinct blend of international design and accessible luxury.
At the helm of this expansion is managing director Neil Sonawala, who views Hyderabad as a significant market for the brand’s future. “It is a global jewellery brand with about 450 stores worldwide. We started in India in 2024 and now have seven stores across the country. This is our first store in Hyderabad, and it is very exciting for us,” he shares. Highlighting the city’s potential, he adds, “We believe Hyderabad will be one of the biggest markets for the brand, given the consumer base and the love for good, designer diamond jewellery.”
The design philosophy at Zen Diamonds leans strongly into modernity and global sensibilities. The collections are crafted to seamlessly transition across occasions — be it everyday elegance, evening sophistication, or thoughtful gifting. “Our designs are modern, trendy, and international. They are meant for everyday wear, evening wear, and gifting — at very affordable prices, along with a great in-store experience,” Sonawala explains.
Staying true to its ethos, Zen Diamonds works exclusively with natural diamonds, maintaining a clear distinction from the growing market of lab-grown alternatives. “The brand is only in natural diamonds worldwide. We do not work with lab-grown diamonds at all. Our focus is on natural diamonds, while still making them affordable,” he states.
The Hyderabad store itself stands out for its emphasis on lightweight craftsmanship, a feature that combines durability with wearability. “It is the design and craftsmanship that make the difference. Our jewellery is lightweight yet strong, offering great value at an attractive price point. It is this combination of design and value, with an international flavour, that creates the magic,” he says. Backed by a global design hub in Europe, the collections are continuously refreshed to reflect emerging trends. “Our global design team in Europe studies market trends and develops new designs, which are then distributed across our stores,” he adds.
Beyond classic diamonds, the store also showcases an impressive range of gemstone jewellery. From natural emeralds, sapphires, and rubies to semi-precious stones, the collection caters to a diverse audience. “We have a wide range of gemstone jewellery, including natural emeralds, sapphires, and rubies, as well as semi-precious stones at lower price points. Our collections start at around Rs 16,000 and go up to Rs 20 lakh, with an average price point of about Rs 1 lakh,” he notes.
Extending its engagement beyond jewellery, Zen Diamonds also offers a curated selection of lifestyle accessories, creating multiple touchpoints for customers. “Globally, the brand also offers perfumes — we have four for men and four for women. We also do pens, ties, and even a unique game with diamonds engraved in it,” Sonawala shares.
Looking ahead, the brand has ambitious plans for Hyderabad. “This is just our first store here, and we are looking at opening five stores in the city over the next two years,” he reveals.