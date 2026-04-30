Zen Diamonds sparkles in Hyderabad with its first store

Beyond classic diamonds, the store also showcases an impressive range of gemstone jewellery. From natural emeralds, sapphires, and rubies to semi-precious stones, the collection caters to a diverse audience. “We have a wide range of gemstone jewellery, including natural emeralds, sapphires, and rubies, as well as semi-precious stones at lower price points. Our collections start at around Rs 16,000 and go up to Rs 20 lakh, with an average price point of about Rs 1 lakh,” he notes.

Extending its engagement beyond jewellery, Zen Diamonds also offers a curated selection of lifestyle accessories, creating multiple touchpoints for customers. “Globally, the brand also offers perfumes — we have four for men and four for women. We also do pens, ties, and even a unique game with diamonds engraved in it,” Sonawala shares.

Looking ahead, the brand has ambitious plans for Hyderabad. “This is just our first store here, and we are looking at opening five stores in the city over the next two years,” he reveals.