A Mexican Fiesta on Every Plate

Which dishes define the festival?

Chef Shamsul Wahid: The Guac ‘n’ Roll Chips are a great way to start, while the Queso Fundido delivers warm, cheesy comfort. The Cheesy Mushroom and Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas are crowd favourites, but the tacos are the real stars. From the Baja-O-Mushroom and Al Pastor Chicken to the Taco ‘Bout Fish and Mutton Seekh Taco, each offers a unique flavour and texture. We’re using authentic Mexican chillies sourced from Mexico. They offer deeper flavour without excessive heat. We also use salsa macha, a traditional condiment made with chillies, nuts and oil, which adds smokiness, richness and a subtle nuttiness to the dish.



The tacos stand out. What makes them different?

Chef Ashish Sharma: We wanted the tacos to feel familiar yet unexpected. The Mutton Seekh Taco combines the comfort of a classic Indian seekh kebab with the fun of a taco, while the Al Pastor Chicken Taco captures the smoky flavours of Mexican street food. Every taco is designed to balance heat, acidity, freshness and texture, making each bite exciting.