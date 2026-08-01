A Mexican Fiesta on Every Plate

When food complements the ambience, the dining experience becomes truly memorable. At SOCIAL, Mindspace, the Mela Mexicana does just that. With lively Mexican music, vibrant décor and a menu inspired by Mexico’s street food culture, the festival offered an immersive culinary experience. Adding to the festive mood, the staff danced while serving cocktails, making the evening as entertaining as it was flavourful. CE spoke to Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd, and Chef Ashish Sharma Diaz Del Castillo, Chef de Cuisine at La Taqueria, who curated the special menu.
What inspired the Mexican menu?
Chef Shamsul Wahid: The menu celebrates Mexico through food while making it relatable for Indian diners. Mexican and Indian cuisines share a love for bold flavours, spices and vibrant ingredients, making it a natural fit for our guests. Collaborating with Chef Ashish, who is half Punjabi and half Mexican, helped us create dishes that stay true to Mexican traditions while carrying SOCIAL’s signature touch.
Which dishes define the festival?
Chef Shamsul Wahid: The Guac ‘n’ Roll Chips are a great way to start, while the Queso Fundido delivers warm, cheesy comfort. The Cheesy Mushroom and Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas are crowd favourites, but the tacos are the real stars. From the Baja-O-Mushroom and Al Pastor Chicken to the Taco ‘Bout Fish and Mutton Seekh Taco, each offers a unique flavour and texture. We’re using authentic Mexican chillies sourced from Mexico. They offer deeper flavour without excessive heat. We also use salsa macha, a traditional condiment made with chillies, nuts and oil, which adds smokiness, richness and a subtle nuttiness to the dish.
The tacos stand out. What makes them different?
Chef Ashish Sharma: We wanted the tacos to feel familiar yet unexpected. The Mutton Seekh Taco combines the comfort of a classic Indian seekh kebab with the fun of a taco, while the Al Pastor Chicken Taco captures the smoky flavours of Mexican street food. Every taco is designed to balance heat, acidity, freshness and texture, making each bite exciting.
Which dish is your personal favourite?
Chef Shamsul Wahid: The Guac ‘n’ Roll Chips. The lightly smoked guacamole adds an entirely new dimension to the dish.
Chef Ashish Sharma: I’d pick the Gajar Tinga Tostada. It’s rooted in Mexican cuisine but has an Indian approach. It’s carrot-forward without being sweet, making it a playful and memorable dish.