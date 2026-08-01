A Taste of Tamil Nadu’s Traditions

For Chef Preethi, every dish carried a memory. Speaking about the menu, she said, “Down south on a rainy day we make the Adai which is very beautiful to taste along with the green chutney or coconut chutney. This is my childhood favourite, the Kongu Adai and we always have it with filter coffee.” The meal reflected the hearty flavours that define Kongu cuisine. “South is known for their curries, nice mutton and chicken. We do like seafood but we are more into mutton and chicken,” she explained.

Among the dishes closest to her heart was the Ragi Curry, a recipe deeply rooted in family traditions. “For me Ragi Curry is very special because my grandmother always made it for me, so for the vegetarian we make the vegetarian curry and for the non-veg people we make the mutton curry.” She also highlighted Arisi Paruppu Sadam, a comforting Kongu speciality. “It is more than a biryani. Kongu people love this. This is eaten when you are sick and depressed with the fish curry. The Kongu biryani is white in colour and the flavours are very intense.” Another wholesome addition to the menu was Millet Curd Rice. “We don’t feel any difference in millet and rice. I choose my diet consciously so millet is one of my favourites,” she added.