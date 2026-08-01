A Taste of Tamil Nadu’s Traditions

Few cuisines evoke nostalgia quite like South Indian food. With its rustic simplicity and bold flavours, it has a way of transporting you back in time. At Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, diners were treated to an intimate Tamil Nadu dinner, The Flavours of Tamil Nadu, curated by Chef Preethi Raghunandan, finalist of MasterChef India Tamil. Drawing from her Kongu roots and cherished family recipes, the chef presented a menu that celebrated tradition while weaving in her own culinary journey.
For Chef Preethi, every dish carried a memory. Speaking about the menu, she said, “Down south on a rainy day we make the Adai which is very beautiful to taste along with the green chutney or coconut chutney. This is my childhood favourite, the Kongu Adai and we always have it with filter coffee.” The meal reflected the hearty flavours that define Kongu cuisine. “South is known for their curries, nice mutton and chicken. We do like seafood but we are more into mutton and chicken,” she explained.
Among the dishes closest to her heart was the Ragi Curry, a recipe deeply rooted in family traditions. “For me Ragi Curry is very special because my grandmother always made it for me, so for the vegetarian we make the vegetarian curry and for the non-veg people we make the mutton curry.” She also highlighted Arisi Paruppu Sadam, a comforting Kongu speciality. “It is more than a biryani. Kongu people love this. This is eaten when you are sick and depressed with the fish curry. The Kongu biryani is white in colour and the flavours are very intense.” Another wholesome addition to the menu was Millet Curd Rice. “We don’t feel any difference in millet and rice. I choose my diet consciously so millet is one of my favourites,” she added.
Although Chef Preethi is known for her expertise in Pan-Asian cuisine, her journey into global flavours began at home. “When my kids grew up they were more into Japanese stuff. I learnt everything for their sake. At the end of the day if you ask me I will settle for nice tomato rasam, potato fry, mutton sukka and omelette,” she said with a smile.
Her creativity extends well beyond savoury dishes. “Every weekend I cook my own desserts, these are not what you would find in the store but I make my own creation. I once made a schezwan ice cream with bread, roasted banana and sweet chilli oil. I keep thinking, sitting, creating a menu, drawing and colour the dish. Maybe God’s only gift for me is to make me cook, till my last breath I want to cook,” she shared.
Having cooked for several well-known personalities, she remains driven by the joy of feeding people. “Many of the celebrities have eaten my food so it’s always been great cooking and serving others,” she shared. The dinner itself reflected that passion. The Appam, Adai, Mutton Curry, Prawns Curry, Mixed Vegetable Curry and Kongu Biryani stood out for their authentic flavours and comforting appeal. While the savoury offerings were memorable, the finale did not quite hit the mark. The award-winning Black Rice Ice Cream, despite its acclaim, lacked the finesse expected, tasting more like a chilled laddu than a creamy, well-balanced ice cream. Even so, the evening remained a delightful celebration of Kongu cuisine and the stories that continue to shape Chef Preethi’s cooking. You can check out The Flavours of Tamil Nadu pop-up from August 3-9.