Beyond biryani, into the soul of Hyderabad

Unlike many cities where the old and the new remain confined to separate quarters, Manu believes Hyderabad wears its history everywhere. “As a student of literature and history, that coexistence fascinated me. You don’t have to search for history here; you simply live alongside it,” he notes. Interestingly, Tea and Tombs was never conceived as a book. The poems accumulated over the years while he built a life in Hyderabad. Written across different phases of his life and published individually in magazines before being collected together, the poems reflect changing perspectives. Manu shares, “When I finally assembled them, I realised they were speaking to one another across time. There’s a huge difference in language and sensibility between the earlier poems and the later ones. The book could only have existed after twenty years.”