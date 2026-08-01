Chef Ralph Prazeres: Goan Soul, European Heart

Some journeys are best experienced through food, and that’s exactly what we embarked on without leaving the city as Trident Hyderabad’s Tuscany hosted Praça Prazeres, one of Goa’s most celebrated contemporary European restaurants, for a culinary collaboration. Running until August 1 for both lunch and dinner, the pop-up brings Chef Ralph Prazeres’ ingredient-first philosophy to Hyderabad, offering a glimpse into the flavours that have earned his restaurant a loyal following.
An alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu, London, Chef Ralph believes in letting honest ingredients and classical techniques speak for themselves. His restaurant, Praça Prazeres, has become synonymous with contemporary European cuisine infused with the warmth of Goan hospitality, and this collaboration with Tuscany reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful cooking rather than culinary theatrics.
Interestingly, the menu is shaped as much by experience as by instinct. Chef Ralph reveals that his previous Hyderabad pop-up, centred around a tasting menu, taught him an important lesson. “We realised diners here weren’t necessarily looking for that format. This time, we decided to stick to our classics with just a few small tweaks. The idea is to give guests a taste of what we do so that when they visit Goa, they can discover the rest of our menu,” he says.
The result is a selection of dishes that showcase the restaurant’s identity rather than attempting to reinvent it. We began with the refreshing Prawn & Mango Salad and the earthy Red Rice & Amaranth Salad, both of which pleasantly surprised us with their fresh flavours and balanced textures. Next came the small plates, an experience in themselves. From the vibrant Beetroot Carpaccio and tangy Baked Brie with Mango Chutney to the indulgent Mushroom and Cheddar, Peri Peri Chicken, and Smoked Duck and Cheddar croquettes, every dish delivered bold flavours in each bite.
But the highlights were yet to come. The Seabass Ceviche and Slow-Cooked Pork Belly were two dishes with completely different flavour profiles, yet both showcased Chef Ralph’s finesse in balancing flavours, textures and technique. The ceviche was bright and refreshing, while the pork belly was rich, tender, crispy and deeply satisfying.
After the delightful small plates, we moved on to the mains with the Chicken Parmigiana and Seafood Orzo. The Chicken Parmigiana featured beautifully crisp, breaded chicken topped with a rich tomato sauce and melted cheese, while the Seafood Orzo was cooked in a deeply flavoured prawn bisque and served with succulent prawns and fish. Dessert continued the theme of familiarity and comfort with a Deep-Fried Apple Pie served alongside vanilla ice cream and the classic Sticky Toffee Pudding, providing a warm and satisfying end to the meal.
Among the dishes closest to Chef Ralph’s heart is the Red Rice & Amaranth Salad. Built around Goa’s native red spinach and traditional brown rice, it captures the earthy simplicity that defines the restaurant’s philosophy.
While transporting an entire restaurant to another city may seem challenging, Chef Ralph says practicality plays an equally important role in curating a pop-up. Every dish has to be executed flawlessly in an unfamiliar kitchen with limited preparation time. Fortunately, he says, working with the culinary team at Tuscany made the process seamless. “Our philosophies are very similar. We discussed the menu together, and there was complete flexibility. That made the collaboration easy,” he adds.
For the chef, these collaborations represent more than just limited-time dining experiences. They are becoming an increasingly important way for restaurants to connect with audiences beyond their home cities. “Not everyone can come to Goa. This is our opportunity to take our restaurant to people instead,” he says.
Despite travelling across the country for pop-ups, Chef Ralph is careful not to alter his recipes to suit regional preferences. “It’s important that people experience the food exactly as we serve it in Goa. If someone later visits our restaurant, I don’t want them to feel they’re eating something completely different. Our identity has to remain intact,” he explains.
As Praça Prazeres celebrates two years of its journey in Goa, the team is already working on a refreshed menu and new projects. More collaborations are also on the horizon, allowing the restaurant to travel beyond its coastal home. For Hyderabad, however, this pop-up offers something special — a chance to savour contemporary European cuisine shaped by Goan soul, classical technique and a chef who believes that simplicity, when done well, is always timeless.