Chef Ralph Prazeres: Goan Soul, European Heart

Interestingly, the menu is shaped as much by experience as by instinct. Chef Ralph reveals that his previous Hyderabad pop-up, centred around a tasting menu, taught him an important lesson. “We realised diners here weren’t necessarily looking for that format. This time, we decided to stick to our classics with just a few small tweaks. The idea is to give guests a taste of what we do so that when they visit Goa, they can discover the rest of our menu,” he says.

The result is a selection of dishes that showcase the restaurant’s identity rather than attempting to reinvent it. We began with the refreshing Prawn & Mango Salad and the earthy Red Rice & Amaranth Salad, both of which pleasantly surprised us with their fresh flavours and balanced textures. Next came the small plates, an experience in themselves. From the vibrant Beetroot Carpaccio and tangy Baked Brie with Mango Chutney to the indulgent Mushroom and Cheddar, Peri Peri Chicken, and Smoked Duck and Cheddar croquettes, every dish delivered bold flavours in each bite.