Friendships That Stand the Test of Time

Friendships are among life’s greatest gifts. Unlike most relationships, they don’t require constant explanations, reassurances or proof of commitment. True friends may not speak every day, but they are often just a phone call away when it matters the most. Ahead of Friendship Day on August 2, CE speaks to Tollywood actors about the friends who remain their strongest support systems, even if months pass without a conversation.
Chaitanya Rao
I’ve had two close friends since my school days. We may speak only once every four or six months, but every conversation feels like a continuation of the last one. That’s the beauty of friendship, there are no complaints and expectations. You can call them in the middle of the night, tell them you’re in trouble, and know they’ll be there for you. Our lives are busy, our professions are different and we live in different cities, so calling every day isn’t practical. But some friendships naturally fall into that category where you don’t speak for months and yet nothing changes. When we finally meet after six months or even a year, it turns into a reunion. At some point, we always revisit old memories because that’s how we reconnect. We catch up on what we’ve been doing and realise what we’ve missed sharing with each other. For me, friendship is the only relationship that comes with no expectations. Except perhaps with parents, every other relationship carries some form of dependency. But friendships don’t. Even if I don’t call for months or miss their calls, there’s no resentment. We simply slip back into that comfort zone. I can be completely myself with my friends. After my parents, friendship is probably the most important relationship in my life.
Payal Rajput
I have only a few friends in my life. I believe real friendship isn’t about being together every day; it’s about being apart and knowing that nothing has changed. The best part is that whenever we meet, we simply continue from where we left off. There’s a sense of comfort where you can share anything without hesitation. If you’re truly comfortable with someone, then they’re genuinely your friend. They respect your work and your busy schedule, and you do the same for them. That’s what friendship is about. There shouldn’t be any obligation or pressure. What makes our friendship special is the unshakable trust between us. Long-distance friendships teach you that you don’t have to speak every day. Even after weeks of silence, you know in your heart that nothing has changed. The moment one of us calls, the other picks up, and we continue the conversation without guilt, as though no time has passed.
Vishnu
One of my closest friends is from high school and now lives in Munich, Germany. We spent our formative years discovering 8-bit video games, playing cricket and even exploring social media during the Orkut days. We still get on video calls whenever we feel like it, mostly to discuss the latest cricket series, and our bond remains exactly the same. Friendship means different things to different people, depending on their lifestyles. But what makes it special is the ability to preserve that rapport despite living in different cities and time zones. Friendship for me is a space where I can always return, speak my mind freely without fear of judgement, and enjoy a lot of tomfoolery along the way.