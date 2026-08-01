Friendships That Stand the Test of Time

Chaitanya Rao

I’ve had two close friends since my school days. We may speak only once every four or six months, but every conversation feels like a continuation of the last one. That’s the beauty of friendship, there are no complaints and expectations. You can call them in the middle of the night, tell them you’re in trouble, and know they’ll be there for you. Our lives are busy, our professions are different and we live in different cities, so calling every day isn’t practical. But some friendships naturally fall into that category where you don’t speak for months and yet nothing changes. When we finally meet after six months or even a year, it turns into a reunion. At some point, we always revisit old memories because that’s how we reconnect. We catch up on what we’ve been doing and realise what we’ve missed sharing with each other. For me, friendship is the only relationship that comes with no expectations. Except perhaps with parents, every other relationship carries some form of dependency. But friendships don’t. Even if I don’t call for months or miss their calls, there’s no resentment. We simply slip back into that comfort zone. I can be completely myself with my friends. After my parents, friendship is probably the most important relationship in my life.