Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to distribute free saplings

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will distribute free saplings to households at the Nursery Mela on Necklace Road from 2 pm on August 1 as part of the State government’s flagship Vana Mahotsavam-2026 programme.

Organised by HMDA’s Urban Forestry Wing in association with city terrace gardeners under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) initiative, the drive aims to encourage home gardening and greater public participation in expanding the city’s green cover.

Each family visiting the mela will receive five free saplings, including a mix of fruit-bearing, medicinal and ornamental plants. The initiative is intended to promote household nutrition, environmental conservation and urban greening.