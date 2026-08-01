Ritviz: The only thing that lasts is honesty

Did you ever expect songs like Liggi, Udd Gaye, and Sage to become such crowd favourites?

Not at all. When I made those songs, I was just trying to make something that felt exciting to me. You never really know if something is going to become part of people’s lives. The biggest change isn’t really numbers or recognition; it’s that I get to keep making music for a living and travel to places I never imagined I’d play. That’s something I’m grateful for every single day.