Rs 13,600 crore HMRL loan stuck; Metro explores Plan B

HYDERABAD: With uncertainty continuing over the promised Rs 13,600 crore refinancing package from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has begun exploring alternative funding options for the state government’s takeover of Metro Phase-1.

At a meeting of the HMRL board chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Friday, officials were directed to explore alternative funding options if IRFC does not provide the term loan. Sources told TNIE that the board also recommended engaging a consultant to syndicate the financing.

The Rs 13,600 crore loan is intended to refinance the Metro’s existing high-cost debt and facilitate the state government’s takeover of Phase-1 from L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL). An agreement to this effect was signed on May 25 between IRFC, HMRL and LTMRHL in the presence of IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey and then Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. However, the funds are yet to be disbursed.