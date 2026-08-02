Cab driver held for forging two BHK allotment orders

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Jubilee Hills Zone), along with Moghalpura police, arrested a 27-year-old cab driver for allegedly forging allotment orders under the State government’s 2BHK Dignity Housing Scheme and cheating over 50 people. Police seized 52 fake allotment order copies and a mobile phone from his possession.

The accused, Syed Salman of Chandrayangutta, allegedly claimed he had contacts in the Collector’s Office who could secure 2BHK houses. He reportedly convinced school in-charge Asma Sultana and her family to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in instalments and collected photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and passport-size photographs on the pretext of processing applications.

Police said Salman later handed over forged allotment orders, claiming the houses had been sanctioned. Using the same modus operandi, he allegedly cheated more than 50 people, collecting several lakhs of rupees, which he is accused of spending on personal expenses.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.