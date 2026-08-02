HYDRAA efforts pay off as Uppal lake springs to life

HYDERABAD: Once a garbage dump overflowing with plastic and other waste, Uppal’s Nalla Cheruvu has emerged as one of Hyderabad’s key flood buffers. Restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the rejuvenated lake has been filled with fresh rainwater following the recent heavy showers, significantly reducing flood risks in surrounding residential areas.

Reacting to the transformation of the lake on X, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated HYDRAA officials and its staff, saying the revival of lakes in Hyderabad gave him “immense satisfaction”.

Calling lake restoration an investment in the state’s future, Revanth said, “As HYDRAA works across the Hyderabad Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area, it is not only restoring water bodies but also breathing new life into our lakes and securing a vibrant and sustainable future for generations to come. Protecting lakes is not merely about conserving water resources; it is about safeguarding the future of our coming generations. We remain committed to protecting every lake and preserving every inch of public property for the benefit of the people and the environment.”