HYDRAA efforts pay off as Uppal lake springs to life

HYDERABAD: Once a garbage dump overflowing with plastic and other waste, Uppal’s Nalla Cheruvu has emerged as one of Hyderabad’s key flood buffers. Restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the rejuvenated lake has been filled with fresh rainwater following the recent heavy showers, significantly reducing flood risks in surrounding residential areas.
Reacting to the transformation of the lake on X, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated HYDRAA officials and its staff, saying the revival of lakes in Hyderabad gave him “immense satisfaction”.
Calling lake restoration an investment in the state’s future, Revanth said, “As HYDRAA works across the Hyderabad Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area, it is not only restoring water bodies but also breathing new life into our lakes and securing a vibrant and sustainable future for generations to come. Protecting lakes is not merely about conserving water resources; it is about safeguarding the future of our coming generations. We remain committed to protecting every lake and preserving every inch of public property for the benefit of the people and the environment.”
Nalla Cheruvu restored to its original 70 acres
Nalla Cheruvu offers a glimpse of that effort. The Rs 20-crore restoration project included the removal of encroachments, restoration of natural feeder channels and the creation of a scientific stormwater management system. More than 10 acres of encroachments were cleared, restoring the lake’s original spread to nearly 70 acres.
Separate stormwater and sewage channels have been created to ensure only rainwater enters the lake, while wastewater is diverted through a bypass drain. To improve water flow, HYDRAA developed two inlets to channel floodwater from Nacharam Cheruvu and adjoining catchments into Nalla Cheruvu. An outlet has also been constructed to safely discharge surplus water into the Musi River once the lake reaches full capacity, enabling the lake to effectively store runoff from its catchment.
Beyond flood mitigation and ecological restoration, the agency is developing the lake into a public recreation space with a walking track, strengthened bund, children’s play area and open gym.
Nalla Cheruvu is one of six lakes being restored under the first phase of HYDRAA’s lake rejuvenation programme. The agency has already completed restoration of Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu and Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in the Old City. Restoration works are under way at Tammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, while 14 more lakes have been taken up under the programme’s second phase.