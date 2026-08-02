Mother, broker arrested for bid to sell newborn

HYDERABAD: Balapur police rescued a four-day-old baby girl and arrested her mother and an alleged broker for attempting to sell the infant. The accused were identified as Afreen, the baby’s mother from Golconda, and Waheeda Khatoon of Chandrayangutta.

Police said Waheeda allegedly persuaded Afreen to sell the newborn and later offered the baby to a woman, Mehrunnisa, for Rs 7 lakh. The amount was negotiated to Rs 5 lakh.

Suspicious of the offer, Mehrunnisa alerted social activist Safiya Mahi, who informed the police. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap at Pahadishareef and rescued the infant before the deal was finalised.

Police arrested both accused and registered a case. Further investigation is under way.