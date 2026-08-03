65-year-old killed as minor crashes car into scooty in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a 17-year-old boy allegedly lost control of a car and rammed into them while they were parking their two-wheeler at Karmika Nagar under the Madhuranagar police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Kumar (65), while the injured, Prabhakar (35), the victim’s nephew, is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the minor was driving a car rented by a man identified as Nawaz when he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to speed out of control.

The car crashed into Rajendra and Prabhakar as they were parking their two-wheeler on the roadside. The impact threw Prabhakar aside, leaving him injured. Rajendra, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road and was run over by the car. The vehicle finally came to a halt after crashing into eight parked motorcycles.

Locals rushed to the spot and found Rajendra trapped beneath the rear wheels of the car. They lifted the vehicle, rescued him and shifted them to a nearby hospital. However, Rajendra succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The minor was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police. Madhuranagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Lorry mows down 6-year-old girl

A six-year-old girl died after reportedly coming under the rear wheels of a lorry at Balanagar on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Veda Sree, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her maternal uncle when the vehicle was hit by a lorry in Padmanagar Phase I, under Balanagar police station limits. The impact threw the child onto the road, and the lorry’s rear wheels ran over her, killing her on the spot. Balanagar police reached the scene, shifted the body for postmortem and registered a case.