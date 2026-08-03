Drunk woman drowns baby in Bairamalguda lake

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old woman allegedly drowned her nine-month-old daughter in Bairamalguda lake under the LB Nagar police station limits on Sunday evening. Police said the woman was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The victim was identified as Lokasani Anuradha. The accused, Lokasani Rajeswari (34), is a resident of Injapur and a native of Bidar district in Karnataka.

According to police, Rajeswari threw her daughter into the lake, resulting in the child’s death. The baby’s body was later recovered and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Rajeswari was under the influence of liquor when the incident occurred. She has been taken into custody, and investigators are probing the motive behind the crime. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.