Festivities draw leaders across party lines in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered pattu vastralu (silk robes) to Goddess Mahankali and performed special rituals at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday as part of the Bonalu celebrations.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and other Congress leaders accompanied the CM.

The temple witnessed a steady stream of political leaders and senior officials throughout the day.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also offered prayers and said he sought the goddess’ blessings for timely rainfall, a good harvest, farmers’ welfare and the overall progress of Telangana. He described Bonalu as a festival that reflects the rich cultural heritage.

Surekha said Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu is one of Telangana’s most significant religious festivals, attracting devotees from across the state every year. She said she prayed for the well-being of families, adequate rainfall, agricultural prosperity and the State’s development.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also visited the temple and offered prayers. He said the previous BRS government had accorded Bonalu the status of a state festival after the formation of Telangana and extended financial assistance to temple committees for organising the celebrations. He added that he prayed for good rains, prosperity for farmers and the welfare of the people.