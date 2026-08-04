Esha Singh: Calm is only on the outside

Who have been your biggest inspirations?

Initially, it was my dad because our house was always filled with his rally driving trophies. Later, when I joined Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, I would constantly see photographs of Gagan Narang with his medals, and that inspired me. Another major inspiration was Greek shooter Anna Korakaki. Back then, she was one of the few athletes to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. She was an incredible shooter, and I even had the chance to compete alongside her. I also watched a lot of Formula One growing up because of my dad. My favourite driver has always been Ayrton Senna. I admired his mindset.



