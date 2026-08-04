Himansh Kohli: I believe this is the second run of my career

For Himansh, Aryabhatt Ka Zero is far more than a coming-of-age drama. “It is a very relatable journey of a student facing all the major issues when it comes to career, education and peer pressure. It deals with the day-to-day struggles Gen Z is experiencing today,” he shares. While education forms the central theme, the emotional core of the film lies elsewhere. “There is also a very strong father-son relationship in the film. It highlights the concerns of parents and the dreams of young people who often feel unheard or unsupported. The film brings together a father’s concern and a son’s vision for his future,” he adds.

The actor describes the shooting experience as both enriching and transformative, thanks to an ensemble cast comprising seasoned performers. Sharing screen space with veterans such as Ravi Kishan, Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Rajesh Sharma and Gopal Dutt, along with Shilpa Shinde, Sonnalli Seygall and Darshana Banik, became a learning experience in itself. “It was a beautiful journey. Working with so many talented actors, many of whom are NSD alumni, taught me a great deal about acting, performance and staying rooted. They encouraged me constantly and even pushed me to experiment with my look. Initially, I wanted to stay within my comfort zone, but they insisted that I surprise the audience with a completely different appearance,” shares Himansh.

Cinema, Himansh says, has been his first love ever since childhood. Growing up, he admired legendary actors, their performances, romance and action sequences, often feeling more connected to the world of films than real life. But the journey, he admits, has been far from easy.

“I believe this is the second run of my career. After Yaariyan, which was a massive hit, I assumed things would naturally get brighter. But that’s not how the industry works, especially if you are a complete outsider. Even after delivering a successful film, you don’t automatically find a stable place in the industry,” he notes.