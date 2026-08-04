Himansh Kohli: I believe this is the second run of my career

After winning hearts with his debut in Yaariyan, actor Himansh Kohli is returning to the big screen with Aryabhatt Ka Zero, releasing on August 7. The film explores the pressures faced by today’s students while also delving into the emotional bond between fathers and sons. For Himansh, the project marks another significant milestone in what he calls the ‘second run’ of his career. In an exclusive conversation with CE, the actor speaks about the film, navigating the industry as an outsider, discovering new creative freedom, and why meaningful stories matter more than commercial success.
For Himansh, Aryabhatt Ka Zero is far more than a coming-of-age drama. “It is a very relatable journey of a student facing all the major issues when it comes to career, education and peer pressure. It deals with the day-to-day struggles Gen Z is experiencing today,” he shares. While education forms the central theme, the emotional core of the film lies elsewhere. “There is also a very strong father-son relationship in the film. It highlights the concerns of parents and the dreams of young people who often feel unheard or unsupported. The film brings together a father’s concern and a son’s vision for his future,” he adds.
The actor describes the shooting experience as both enriching and transformative, thanks to an ensemble cast comprising seasoned performers. Sharing screen space with veterans such as Ravi Kishan, Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Rajesh Sharma and Gopal Dutt, along with Shilpa Shinde, Sonnalli Seygall and Darshana Banik, became a learning experience in itself. “It was a beautiful journey. Working with so many talented actors, many of whom are NSD alumni, taught me a great deal about acting, performance and staying rooted. They encouraged me constantly and even pushed me to experiment with my look. Initially, I wanted to stay within my comfort zone, but they insisted that I surprise the audience with a completely different appearance,” shares Himansh.
Cinema, Himansh says, has been his first love ever since childhood. Growing up, he admired legendary actors, their performances, romance and action sequences, often feeling more connected to the world of films than real life. But the journey, he admits, has been far from easy.
“I believe this is the second run of my career. After Yaariyan, which was a massive hit, I assumed things would naturally get brighter. But that’s not how the industry works, especially if you are a complete outsider. Even after delivering a successful film, you don’t automatically find a stable place in the industry,” he notes.
When it comes to choosing films, practicality has often outweighed preference. “After your first film, you don’t suddenly get the luxury of choosing every script. There are fewer opportunities and you end up making compromises just to stay relevant. That’s the reality. Today, thanks to OTT platforms, there is far more work available and audiences are consuming a wider variety of stories. The challenges are still there, but there is greater scope for actors to showcase themselves,” he notes. Things, however, have changed with time. Himansh has now stepped into film production by launching his own banner, Happy Cow Films, giving himself greater creative freedom. “Last year we made Gahvara, a raw, unconventional, art-driven film. These are the kind of roles that excite me now because they are so different from who I am. They challenge me as an actor, and that gives me immense satisfaction,” highlights Himansh.
Reflecting on the challenges of his career, Himansh says the biggest battle has always been making people notice him as an actor. “If you’re completely new to the industry, it takes years of patience, persistence and understanding. My first television show came in 2011, and since then I have consistently tried to remain visible.” Through every high and low, one thing has remained constant. “The connection with the audience has been my biggest strength. Even when I wasn’t doing films, people continued to remember me and shower me with love,” the actor adds. The actor’s slate is already packed. Along with Aryabhatt Ka Zero, he is preparing for the release of his production Julia Aur Kalia, which he describes as a ‘middle-of-the-road’ film. The project is set to open at the Jargon Film Festival in Delhi before its planned release later this year. He is also looking forward to the release of Gahvara, a short film that will premiere on the Hamara Movies YouTube channel. “I am excited about everything that is coming next. We are working day and night to bring these stories to audiences. I hope people embrace them with the same love they have always shown me,” he concludes.