‘Ominous’ Rangam warns of heavy floods, major fire accidents

HYDERABAD: The annual Rangam (oracle) at the historic Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Monday made dramatic and sombre predictions, with temple oracle Mathangi Swarnalatha, believed by devotees to channel Goddess Mahankali, warning of heavy floods, major fire accidents and possible loss of lives, while urging devotees to honour their commitments to the deity.

Standing atop a traditional earthen pot and invoking the Goddess, Swarnalatha broke into tears, saying she had “come in anger” and was deeply pained by society’s failure to keep its promises and uphold moral values. When priests sought this year’s predictions, she initially remained silent before questioning why devotees expected answers while ignoring the Goddess’s instructions.

“Why do you question me? Why should I answer every question? I respect your words, but are you following mine? Are you doing what I asked of you?” she asked, adding that although the Goddess continued to protect devotees from calamities, her wishes had gone unfulfilled.

As part of the prophecy, Swarnalatha foretold abundant rainfall across Telangana this year but cautioned that it could lead to severe flooding, with people at risk of being swept away. She also warned of major fire accidents and significant loss of life.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in installing a new idol of the Goddess, Swarnalatha said devotees and temple authorities had failed to fulfil repeated promises. She warned that the idol should be consecrated within six months, failing which the state could face grave consequences, including loss of lives. When priests said a few persons were obstructing it, she declared that the Goddess herself would deal with them.

The oracle also lamented the erosion of moral values, rising arrogance and the younger generation’s disrespect towards parents. She urged people to remain humble, honour their parents and fulfil their social responsibilities.