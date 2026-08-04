Second BRICS anti-corruption meeting in Hyderabad from today

HYDERABAD: The Union government will host the second meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) and the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery in Hyderabad from August 4 to 5.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the meeting is being organised in line with the theme of India’s BRICS presidency — “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The meeting, to be inaugurated by DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah on Tuesday, is expected to witness participation from BRICS member countries, along with senior policymakers, experts, practitioners and representatives of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.

The DoPT said that this meeting builds upon the outcomes of the first BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting, held virtually from June 2 to 3 this year. The BRICS members will deliberate on strengthening international cooperation for asset recovery, combating cross-border corruption and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance, it added.

The DoPT also informed that a dedicated side event titled “Ethical Governance through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems” will be organised on Wednesday. “This event will provide a platform for BRICS members to exchange experiences on technology-enabled governance, including digital public procurement, citizen engagement, transparency and accountability,” it said.