Senior students booked for sexually assaulting two boys at Telangana Minorities Residential School

HYDERABAD: Dundigal police have registered a case under the POCSO Act after the alleged sexual assault of two Class 5 students by three senior hostel inmates at a Telangana State Minorities Residential School came to light.

The victims are two minor boys studying in Class 5, while the accused are three minor boys from Class 8 residing in the same hostel. According to police, the assault took place inside the school hostel. The victims did not immediately inform the school authorities.

Police said the boys disclosed the incident to their parents after returning home on Saturday. Based on the complaint lodged by the father of one of the victims on Sunday evening, police registered a case.