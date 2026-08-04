Two Andhra Pradesh men held for snatching gold chains

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police arrested two men for allegedly snatching a woman’s gold mangalsutra in Alkapoor Township and recovered melted gold, gold ornaments, a stolen scooter and two mobile phones from their possession.

The accused, D Surya Teja (29) and P Rajamohan Reddy (29), are natives of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the duo, riding a blue scooter, snatched a 32-gram gold mangalsutra from a woman walking alone in Alkapoor Township on the night of July 9. They allegedly pushed her to the ground before fleeing. Based on her complaint, police registered a case. Using technical evidence, investigators traced the accused and intercepted them in Alkapoor on Sunday while they were travelling on a stolen scooter.

Police recovered 20 grams of melted gold, 2 grams of gold ornaments, the stolen scooter and two mobile phones. Investigation revealed that the scooter had been stolen near the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital and was linked to an earlier theft case registered at Raidurgam police station.