Aashiesh Sharrma: I had to break myself and unlearn a lot

Known for powerful performances in shows and films like Siya Ke Ram, Chandragupta Maurya, Rangrasiya, and Prithvi Vallabh, actor Aashiesh Sharrma has always chosen roles that stand apart. Now, with Khejdi, which has recently released in India after its run at international film festivals since 2018, he is seen portraying a transgender character. The actor has once again surprised audiences with a bold and emotionally layered choice for which he has won the Best Actor award at the New York City South Asian Film Festival, 2019, among others.
Speaking about the decisions that shaped his journey as an actor, Aashiesh opened up about what drew him towards the film. “It was just an organic shift because there was a story which really clicked with me. I have Lord Rama’s blessings and I think he chose me to play Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram. Then Khejdi came and it stayed with me for a long time. It was a short story given to me by my father. Later, I shared it with Archana Taide, my wife and she was deeply moved by it too. When we started discussing our first feature project, she immediately said this should be our first film because it had a lot of soul. What really excited me was that it was an intimate and subjective story, almost like a journal of that person,” he said.
What fascinated Aashiesh the most was the emotional intimacy of the narrative. “Usually, stories on transgender subjects and similar themes are shown from a very objective point of view, focusing on how we see them or want to see them. Very rarely do we come across stories with a subjective and intimate perspective, almost like a personal journal, and that is what really excited and interested me,” the actor shared.
The role also demanded a massive physical and emotional transformation, including losing nearly 30 kgs. Yet, Aashiesh admitted that the emotional work was far more difficult than the physical changes. “It depends on each character, what the character demands, what the character needs and what the story is about. Every character needs a certain mindset, and it is a very inside out process for me. I try to reach the core of the person and his psyche because once that is right, everything else flows naturally. Physical transformation is the easiest part, but getting the psychology and emotional quotient right is what makes every character different,” he explained.
Since he had written the character himself, the pressure became even more intense. He confessed, “Because I had written this myself, it was more difficult for me as I had no reference point for it. Usually, wherever we play, we have lived or seen a life like that, but this was different. So I had to break myself, unlearn a lot, and remould myself from the ground up, and that is how every character evolves.”
Despite being in the industry for years, Aashiesh says acting still excites him because every story offers something new. “Just the sheer joy of acting. Every single time, you’re exploring a new individual and becoming part of a new story while bringing a new story to the audience. I think it’s the lack of creative outflow which tires an actor. Thankfully, there has been no such incident in my case, so I’m not tired at all and I’m still enjoying my ride,” he narrated.
Reflecting on his journey, the actor believes his mythological and historical roles have shaped him not only as an artist but also as a person. “It has been a tremendous journey because I have evolved not just as an actor but also as an individual through the characters I’ve played. Since I chose historical and mythological roles, they gave me a lot to learn and imbibe in real life. This journey itself is the process, and through observing, absorbing, and experiencing everything, I’ve evolved tremendously as an actor,” he highlighted.
Aashiesh also spoke fondly about Hyderabad, where Siya Ke Ram was shot extensively at Ramoji Film City. “I have tremendous experience with Hyderabad because we shot the whole show there and I stayed for almost two years. I have very fond memories of the food, stores, and the warm and welcoming people. I love the simplicity of the city and its tremendous madness for cinema,” he concludes with a smile.
With new in-house productions, fresh collaborations and genre shifts lined up, Aashiesh seems more creatively energised than ever. Whether through emotionally rich performances onscreen or his relatable words on relationships and life online, the actor continues to connect with audiences through sincerity, honesty and soul.