Aashiesh Sharrma: I had to break myself and unlearn a lot

Speaking about the decisions that shaped his journey as an actor, Aashiesh opened up about what drew him towards the film. “It was just an organic shift because there was a story which really clicked with me. I have Lord Rama’s blessings and I think he chose me to play Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram. Then Khejdi came and it stayed with me for a long time. It was a short story given to me by my father. Later, I shared it with Archana Taide, my wife and she was deeply moved by it too. When we started discussing our first feature project, she immediately said this should be our first film because it had a lot of soul. What really excited me was that it was an intimate and subjective story, almost like a journal of that person,” he said.