Art rooted in nature, memory and reflection

Nature has a way of taking us back, bringing old memories to the surface, stirring emotions and making us slow down for a moment. That connection is at the heart of Prakriti: A Quiet Continuum, presented by Kalakriti Art Gallery at The Quorum Hyderabad. The exhibition explores how nature is experienced, remembered and reimagined through deeply personal perspectives. “The theme came together organically. Each artist approaches nature differently, drawing from personal memories and lived experiences. It isn’t about portraying nature directly, but expressing how it is remembered and felt,” says Rekha P Lahoti, director of Kalakriti Art Gallery. Talking about the message that visitors take away after visiting the art exhibition, Amit Jain, curator at The Quorum Hyderabad, adds, “When you look at art, it should always evoke an emotion. We hope visitors leave with a sense of belonging, inspiration and an idea of what the world could be.” On view till September 5, the exhibition offers a chance to pause, reflect and experience nature through the eyes and memories of its artists.
Anupama Alias Anil
After spending a decade searching for a deeper understanding of my own interiority, I found its reflection in nature. I realised it is a boundless wellspring of energy that transcends time. Through my art, I continue to explore this connection and rediscover it within ourselves. Every artwork is unique, and some remain especially close to my heart because of the meditative process behind them or the unexpected moments that shaped them. The Fire of Dissolution 4 holds a special place because a spontaneous splash of water helped create its unique, ethereal atmosphere. My colour palette evolves through constant experimentation, creating peaceful, luminous layers. Through this exhibition, I hope people experience the eternal peace of nature, notice the beauty in their everyday surroundings, and rediscover the unlimited source of energy hidden within themselves.
K Sudheesh
This series of landscape paintings is inspired by the nature that surrounds my home, especially a river and a small lake nearby, where I spend time sketching and observing the changing colours, light, and reflections on the water. Over time, the river has come to reflect the many layers of the human mind, and these observations form the foundation of my paintings. Through colour, composition, and subtle textures, I hope to share a quiet, meditative sense of peace that encourages reflection and personal connection.
Kandula Sandeep
I was born into a family of fishermen, and since childhood I watched nets and fish traps being made around our home. I played with the fish my father brought each day, and whenever I was free, I went with him to the village pond. There, I closely observed the fishermen, their work, and their relationship with the water. Over time, my bond with the water, the fish, and the people inspired my art. I began to understand these subjects more deeply and reflected that through my colours, brushstrokes, and textures. I love the quiet stillness of the reservoir in the evenings, which draws me to blue. I also use sand, snail shells, and other materials from our village pond to give my paintings an honest, earthy feel. I hope my work captures viewers’ attention, brings them closer to nature, and stays with them.