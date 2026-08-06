Art rooted in nature, memory and reflection

Nature has a way of taking us back, bringing old memories to the surface, stirring emotions and making us slow down for a moment. That connection is at the heart of Prakriti: A Quiet Continuum, presented by Kalakriti Art Gallery at The Quorum Hyderabad. The exhibition explores how nature is experienced, remembered and reimagined through deeply personal perspectives. “The theme came together organically. Each artist approaches nature differently, drawing from personal memories and lived experiences. It isn’t about portraying nature directly, but expressing how it is remembered and felt,” says Rekha P Lahoti, director of Kalakriti Art Gallery. Talking about the message that visitors take away after visiting the art exhibition, Amit Jain, curator at The Quorum Hyderabad, adds, “When you look at art, it should always evoke an emotion. We hope visitors leave with a sense of belonging, inspiration and an idea of what the world could be.” On view till September 5, the exhibition offers a chance to pause, reflect and experience nature through the eyes and memories of its artists.

