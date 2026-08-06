Avinash Gupta: I realised music gave me happiness and contentment

For Avinash, the emotional connection goes far beyond the music itself. Reflecting on the memories people carry from that era, he adds, “What people miss the most is not just the songs but the laid-back lifestyle we had back then because there was no social media and barely any smartphones. We made our own playlists on cassettes and had time to grow up at our own pace. That is what people connect with today because life is so fast-paced, while the songs bring back memories and take everyone back to those times.”