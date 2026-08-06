CM Revanth to inaugurate Rs 680 crore steel flyover soon

HYDERABAD: District in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said the long-pending Nalgonda X Roads steel flyover has been completed and will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Inspecting the project along with minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Government Advisor V Hanumantha Rao, Prabhakar said the Rs 680 crore project will create a signal-free corridor from Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Hospital Junction.

The 3.32-km flyover, comprising 88 spans, is expected to reduce travel time from about 35 minutes to just five minutes. Road markings, signage and painting are under way, while side ramps are nearing completion.

The ministers also reviewed the Rs 52 crore Moosarambagh high-level bridge across the Musi river. While the bridge structure is complete, approach road works on the Amberpet and Malakpet sides are in progress.

Prabhakar directed officials to expedite the remaining works and widen approach roads, while Azharuddin said the government would continue developing flyovers and grade separators to improve Hyderabad’s traffic flow.