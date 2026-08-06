HYDRAA detects 52 forged fire safety certificates submitted by junior colleges

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has launched legal and administrative action against junior colleges that allegedly submitted forged fire safety No Objection Certificates, detecting 52 fake certificates during a verification drive.

Of the 142 fire safety NOCs submitted by junior colleges in the Core Urban Region, HYDRAA found 90 to be genuine and remaining 52 to be forged.

The agency examined fire safety NOCs submitted for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. In the first phase, seven of 76 certificates forwarded by District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy were found to be fake. In the second phase, 45 of 66 certificates were found to be forged.

HYDRAA has informed the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education of its findings and recommended action against the institutions. It also lodged a complaint with the Lake police station at Necklace Road in July, seeking legal action against colleges that submitted forged certificates.

The agency has also begun an awareness campaign for schools, junior colleges, hospitals and commercial establishments on obtaining valid fire safety NOCs.