LightSpeed Photonics: Reimagining AI Infrastructure with Photonics



For those unfamiliar with photonics, how would you explain the problem LightSpeed Photonics is solving?

Earlier systems relied on electrical interconnects because data transfer speeds were relatively modest. The limitation with electricity is that electrons interact with their surroundings, creating losses. Light is the fastest medium in the universe and travels with minimal loss, making photonics the fastest and most efficient way to transfer data.

In the AI era, this need has shifted from long-distance communication, such as transatlantic cables or fibre-to-home, to communication between processors inside and across servers. A ChatGPT query may involve only a few kilobytes of text, but behind the scenes, AI models process terabytes or even petabytes of data exchanged between processors. Recommendation engines used by platforms like YouTube and Netflix work similarly, analysing enormous datasets to generate personalised suggestions.

As AI workloads grow, traditional copper-based interconnects are no longer sufficient. Modern data centres must maximise compute density while moving massive amounts of data in and out of chips. Solving this bandwidth challenge is the primary role of photonics in the AI era.